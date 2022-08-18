Cody Ray Roberts, of Rusk, accused of the shooting death of Trevor Lawson Nov. 7, 2018, was found not guilty of capital murder or the lesser charge of first degree murder. After nearly four years in prison and a nine-day trial, Roberts was visibly overwhelmed when the verdict was read, bowing his head and crying.
A jury of eight women and four men retired at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 to deliberate, returning just before 2 p.m. to deliver the not guilty verdicts.
“I wasn’t surprised by the verdict, I was surprised at the amount of time it took them,” said Allen Ross, council for the defense. “I expected to literally be here into the evening and possibly into tomorrow.”
Ross said he believed the jury’s decision was due to a lack of evidence.
“There just wasn’t any, whatsoever,” he said.
During instructions to the jury, Judge Michael Davis reminded jurors the burden of proof rests with the State. He told jurors they must acquit the defendant unless they believed the evidence proved otherwise. He further stated the defendant’s decision not to testify, nor counsels’ opening or closing statements could not be considered as evidence.
During closing statements, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey relied heavily on video recording of Roberts’ confession, listing specific statements given by Roberts and the related times on the video. Richey also noted witnesses whose testimony either contradicted their own earlier statements or the testimony of other witnesses.
“If it helps Cody Roberts, let’s contest it,” Ross said, explaining his take away from the prosecution’s closing arguments.
He said the prosecution presented a shock and awe campaign by revealing the video-taped confession and a death photo in an attempt to elicit an emotional response that would lead them to convict.
He said there was no evidence that placed Roberts at the scene at the time the shooting took place, and contested the confession, saying Roberts was a scared 17-year-old who had not slept in days, was exhausted, and came to the conclusion that he’d be able to go home if he told deputies what they wanted to hear.
Lawson, the victim, was 18 at the time of his death. He had been shot 22 times in a house on CR 2117, next door to where he lived.
