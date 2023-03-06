Micah Staley, of Rusk, was convicted of a first degree felony, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, on March 1 in the Second Judicial District Court of Cherokee County. He was sentenced to 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.
While executing an arrest warrant, Jacksonville Police Officer Michael Torres, with the assistance of his drug dog Rambo, discovered 107 grams of methamphetamine, along with heroine, marijuana and methadone, inside Staley’s vehicle. Following his arrest, Staley confessed to selling drugs.
During the punishment phase, the jury heard evidence that the defendant had been twice convicted of previous felonies. Deliberations took approximately an hour-and-a-half before the jury recommended a sentence of 45 years in prison, which the Honorable Judge R. Chris Day handed down.
Mr. Srav Muralidahar, of Tyler, was the counsel for the defense.
Representing the state was Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richey and David Broom.
The district attorney’s office recognized Michael Torres with the Jacksonville Police Department; and Nathan Acker, Joey Ray and Logan Smith with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office their work on the case.
