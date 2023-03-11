Judge Forrest K. Phifer, Presiding Judge of the Municipal Court of Rusk (903-683-2213), announced that a list of defendants with an active warrant for their arrest is available within the city’s website. The list will be updated weekly.
To view this list, visit rusktx.org, and click the Pay Online tab. Scroll down to the “Current Warrant List – Active” tab. A cover sheet will provide details on what actions can be taken to resolve the outstanding citation. To see if your name appears on the list, click the “Current Warrant List” tab. The list is in alphabetically order according to last name and will state the defendant’s name, date of issuance, warrant number, offense and fine amount.
This list reflects those defendants for whom a warrant has already been issued for arrest. An arrest can be made at one’s home, while driving, or at a place of employment. If arrested while driving, you will be responsible for charges assessed for the towing and storage of your vehicle. A collection fee equal to 30% of the unpaid balance may also have been added to the total owed. Additionally, a hold may have been placed on your driver’s license renewal.
You may enter a plea or go to trial on any offense charged for which there has been no previous plea entered, nor judgment rendered.
Should you voluntarily come to court in person or otherwise contact the court to resolve your case, you will not be arrested, the warrant will be withdrawn and the warrant fee will not be assessed.
Should you wish to dispose of this matter by a payment, you may use any of the following options:
1) Pay in person at the Rusk Municipal Court, 205 South Main, Rusk, Texas (in City Hall).
2) Pay by mail addressed to Rusk Municipal Court, 205 South Main, Rusk, Texas 75785-1332.
(Payment may be made by check, cashier’s check, or money order. Do not send cash through the mail. Note: There is a $30.00 administrative fee for any returned check. Furthermore, a criminal complaint may also be filed should your personal check be returned unpaid.)
3) Pay by Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard, or Discover) over the telephone. Call 903-683-2213. You will need to provide your name and date of birth and/or the citation number. A convenience fee for this service will be charged to your credit card. Your payment will be posted immediately.
4) Pay by Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard, or Discover) over the internet. Go to certifiedpayments.net. or call 1-866-549-1010. Have the bureau code #7435389, your citation number, and the amount of the assessed fine. Payment using this method may be made anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and payment will be posted immediately. A convenience fee for this service will be charged to your credit card directly by Certified Payments.
To avoid more of these penalties and fees, and to live without worry of an arrest, you must handle your case(s) immediately. It is best not to delay. Contact the court today.
