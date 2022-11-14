Sgt. Scott Haegney was named as the next Rusk police chief and will begin his new role once he is formally confirmed by the city council Dec. 8. Haegney is a 29-year law enforcement veteran, who has been serving with the Rusk Police Department since December 2021.
Interim Police Chief Rick Pippins addressed the council regarding his time in Rusk.
“I’ve had a wonderful time here in the city of Rusk,” he said. “I certainly didn’t anticipate, when I came here as interim chief back in June, that I would have made this many friends, have really come to care as much as I have for the community and for the people I’ve met here, especially the men and women of the police department.”
He stated it was difficult determining his next and possibly final position before retirement. He is leaving to become the police chief in Dumas, Texas.
The new chief was chosen from two applicants, according to City Manger Amanda Hill, and will be confirmed at next month’s council meeting.
“Both of the candidates are internal and [Pippins] has done an excellent job of grooming them and making them ready to be the next chief. I can’t go wrong with either decision,” Hill said before the announcement.
