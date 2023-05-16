Rusk approved a 15-lot replat for undeveloped property located at the corner of Ellis and Jordan Streets, allowing a housing project by Billy and Norma Niederhofer to move forward.
As any replat of property resulting in more than four lots require the recommendation of planning and zoning and the approval of council, a hearing was conducted by each entity.
The Niederhofers appeared at the planning and zoning meeting Tuesday, May 9,, as did a few of the neighboring residents. Many questions were asked of the applicants by board members and others attending the meeting.
At a minimum, the houses will be 1,350 square feet, three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, according to the applicant, with a few 1,600 square feet homes on the larger lots. The couple will be working from four basic floor plans but indicated the homes would not be cookie-cutter in appearance.
The plan, according to the Niederhofers, is to build three spec homes and proceed from there.
One concern voiced at the meeting was that of the possibility of heavy trucks traveling up and down the street during construction. Billy Niederhofer said the deliveries they expect would come on smaller trucks, with the largest vehicle most likely being a cement truck.
The issue of additional wear on local streets was again brought up at the city council meeting May 11.
“As it was explained on Tuesday night, there won’t be any condition placed on the builder for that. The city is in the process of a city-wide street analysis, so it will be dealt with through that process,” said City Manager Amanda Hill.
Hill announced the street analysis has begun and she hoped to have something to present fairly quickly.
Ben Middlebrooks was sworn in to once again serve as mayor. Walter Session was unable to attend the meeting but was to be sworn in at city hall as councilman representing District 2. Martha Neely, District 4 councilwoman, was elected as mayor pro tem.
A runoff election for the District 1 council seat was approved for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The runoff was necessary because no one candidate received greater than a 50% vote.
Action items approved by council were:
• The canvass of the May 6, 2023 municipal election
• The city’s investment policy
• The COPS Hiring Program grant for Rusk PD
• A city street naming or renaming policy
• Budget amendments
The council elected to table the appointment of a fire marshal until the city had received all mandatory documents before doing so.
The Rusk city council meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
