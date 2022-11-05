The Rusk Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing Nov. 2, regarding an application by Jan Pate for a special use permit. The commission decided in favor of recommending that the city council approve the application, with the stipulations. The city council will take the commission’s recommendation into consideration and decide whether to approve or deny the SUP.
About 25 people attended the meeting, at which five people addressed the commission, according to City Manager Amanda Hill. The applicant and two others spoke in favor of approving the special use permit, while two others spoke vehemently against, according to Hill.
The application includes a request to create only five residential units on the upper floor of the building, located at 128 N. Main. Each of the five units combine two of the existing hotel rooms. Written information provided to the commission by city staff noted various building code violations that have not yet been addressed, including minimum size, fire partitions and means of egress among others. The documents provided stated:
“The codes currently adopted by the City of Rusk are the minimum acceptable standards to provide light, ventilation, space, heating, sanitation, protection from the elements, a reasonable level of safety from fire and other hazards, and for a reasonable level of sanitary maintenance, which is to ensure public health, safety, and welfare insofar as they are affected by the continued occupancy and maintenance of structures and premises. However, it should be noted that with reasonable conditions placed on the special use, most of the issues stated herein can be addressed, and approval would be recommended.”
The commission added conditions to the special use permit, which if approved by council, will have to be met before a certificate of occupancy would be awarded.
Prior to the meeting, Pate had boarded up the building, spray painting a sign stating, “I need a permit.” Following the P&Z meeting, Pate removed the boards and placed in one window a new sign, reading, “Thank you P&Z.”
It should be noted that while the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation to the city council is the first step in approval, it is the city council that will vote whether to approve the SUP, and only then will the permit be granted or denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.