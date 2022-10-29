The Planning and Zoning Commission of the city of Rusk will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid. The hearing is to solicit public comment on a special use permit application submitted by Jan Pate for the TJ Rusk building to be used for a mixture of commercial businesses and residential use, in accordance with the Unified Development code of the city of Rusk. The building is located is located at 105 E. 6th St., at the corner of Main.
This meeting will also allow the Planning and Zoning Commission to review and verity that the proposed special use, as it is submitted, contains requirements and safeguards necessary to protect adjoining property and the public’s health and safety.
In granting a special use permit, the city council may impose conditions that shall be complied with by the grantee before a certificate of occupancy may be issued by the building official.
A second public hearing will be held, regarding the special use permit, before the city council at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Rusk Civic Center.
Public comments can be submitted prior to the public hearing by emailing City Secretary Cinda Ethridge, cetheridge@rusktx.org, or City Manager Amanda Hill, ahill@rusktx.org. Questions may be directed to Brandon Scarborough, Building Inspection/Code Enforcement, at bscarborough@rusktx.org, or by calling 903-683-2213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.