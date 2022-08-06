The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Rusk hosted a public hearing Aug. 2, addressing the topic of short-term rentals. The two-hour meeting was attended by dozens, many of whom addressed the board.
The concerns articulated most often related to mandated minimum square footage for rental properties and a sense of over-regulation by the city.
Dana Philibert, owner of Cherokee Parcel Post, commented on the issue of minimum square footage.
“I know that the council has spent a great deal of time on the zoning. I’ve been at many of those meetings. They’ve been very open to asking opinions of those owners that participated in some of those meetings,” she said.
Philibert stated her building was 138-years-old with less than 2,400 square feet upstairs.
“As far as minimums, I think that even in Old Town [Center], 500 square feet is a wish. I would love to be able to have something smaller in order to be able to have two really nice apartments and then maybe an efficiency. No where in here are we referring to anything from a studio apartment or an efficiency standpoint.”
She also noted there was nothing relating to population density.
“I do want to give some accolades to the work that’s been done by both the council and your committee and the city staff,” she said. “There has been a great deal of thought on all of these steps.”
Specific concerns regarding the minimum square footage of new housing included:
• The overall square footage of a house be determined by the property owners,
• The proposed regulations would make it more difficult for builders, sending them elsewhere;
• With the current housing shortage, the city should be aiding expansion, not hindering it; and
• The present trend is towards smaller, not larger, homes.
Ken Ferrara advocated to use a formula to determine minimum house size for any given lot. He suggested an 80% minimum of the average square foot of houses within a specified distance from the subject property.
Others present agreed with this suggestion, as it would protect property values of existing homes by preventing drastically different home proportions within a neighborhood or block.
Several letters, which had been received by the city regarding the hearing, were read into record. Each had similar wording protesting any zoning regulation changes, made from the date of their signatures, which would affect their individual properties or any property located within 200 feet of their own.
The commission decided on their recommendations by section. The commission voted in favor of allowing such rentals within city limits, but without any city regulation or oversight. With regard to minimum square footage, the commission requested additional research and a new proposal with a percentage-based formula in place of the specified square footage per district. The commission also voted to recommend the additional land use definitions and the proposed changes to the land use tables.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is an advisory panel, the recommendations of which will be taken into consideration by the city council. A second public hearing on short-term rentals will be held during the city council meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, before the council takes any action. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid.
