The Rusk Police Department recently conducted its annual Taser training for its officers at the Rusk Civic Center.
Time was spent reviewing taser protocols and included physiological risks and high-risk populations, as well as a reminder of the necessity to monitor the medical condition of anyone on whom a Taser has been used.
Officer Jeremy Farmer, who led the training, displayed an upgraded version of the Taser. The newer model is capable of being successfully deployed from a short range as well as the longer range of the current models used by Rusk police. The new model can also be test fired while the cartridges are in the Taser, something the current model cannot do.
The benefit of being able to test fire with the cartridge in place is similar to that of a ‘warning shot.’ The Taser sounds, indicating a working condition, and gets a suspect’s attention with the aim of having the individual comply without having to actually use the Taser on an individual. However, it can be immediately put to use if a suspect is not subdued by the warning.
The police department is hoping to purchase the newer Taser model, allowing all officers to carry the upgraded devices, as soon as funding can be found.
Following the policy and procedure review, officers took turns firing their Tasers at an indoor target.
This writer was even given an opportunity to fire a Taser. The device is much lighter and takes less skill to aim than a firearm.
While once mandatory, being hit with a Taser is optional for officers today. Chief Scott Heagney will not mandate any of his officers be tased, but prefers for them to do so voluntarily, stating it ensures the officer understands what happens to the body when hit with an electroshock weapon.
“You lose muscle control,” Sgt. Daniel Moore said. “That’s one of the things, when you do get tased, you understand that because you feel it and you experience it.”
The Taser, according to Heagney, is just one more tool that can be used by officers without resorting to lethal force.
