The Rusk Police Department has added two new programs, motorcycle officer and school resource officer.
Police Chief Scott Heagney claims no credit for the ideas. He stated a survey he’d conducted when he first arrived at the department indicated these programs would both enhance the department and better the retention rate. By providing the additional opportunities, Heagney hopes to create interest in the small-town, 13-person department which will help recruit officers who will stay in Rusk long-term.
The position of school resource officer was being discussed under former Interim Chief Pippins.
“Dr. Burton and I got together and came up with a plan to implement it and, as it turns out, the legislature mandated either an SRO, an armed teacher or armed security guard on every campus,” Heagney said. “We were just a little ahead of the curve.”
The Rusk Independent School District already participates in the Texas Guardian Plan, a program that allows educators to carry handguns on school campuses.
Heagney said there have been discussions of growing the SRO program to provide an officer for each campus, but that will be determined by logistics and budget.
Leisa Geddie, hired in June of this year, is serving as RISD’s first SRO. She has approximately 17 years experience in law enforcement, 14 as a school resource officer at Chapel Hill, Tyler and Winona. She initially set up the SRO program in Winona.
“To me, that was important, Heagney said, stating the position called for someone who was both a good officer and was also capable in the educational setting.
“This gives us a direct connection to the youth of the community,” Heagney said.
Geddie also comes with a K-9 Officer partner, Ubo, a Belgian Malinois she received in April 2022.
While RISD will provide a new environment, Geddie said the job is the same.
“I just want to make sure I do a good job so everybody’s happy,” she said.
Geddie’s office will be on the high school campus, but she will make visits to all district campuses.
Connecting with students, particularly those who may have had bad experiences with police, is the biggest challenge of being an SRO, Geddie said. Conversely, making those connections and making a difference is her greatest reward.
The reason for implementing a motorcycle officer program was due to traffic complaints.
“The number one complaint I get is traffic,” Heagney said. “For a small community, we get a lot of complaints about traffic and speeding cars.”
Serving as the department’s first motorcycle officer is Ryan Gummer, who has been with the department since April 2022. The motorcycle, which was received a few months ago, had not been placed in service, as of last week. The department was awaiting the arrival of certain safety equipment.
“Now we’ll have a dedicated person that is going to handle all traffic issues,” Heagney said. “We have also sent Ryan to car seat installation school.”
Gummer, who worked as a motorcycle officer seven years in Tyler, requested the position.
“I’ve always loved motorcycles,” he said.
He got his first motorcycle license in Japan. He served in the military police as a motorcycle officer from 2000 to 2008, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Both positions provide an interest that draws individuals to the officer for conversation, whether it’s the K-9 Officer Ubo or the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Accordingly, they each play an important part of the department’s ongoing effort to create positive community relations.
Heagney said neither position would have been possible without the support of the city manger.
“It’s nice when you have a supportive boss who’s willing to try new programs,” he said.
