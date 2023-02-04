Three. That’s the number of Black officers currently serving with the Rusk Police Department. Not one of them is the first Black American to serve within the Rusk Police Department, a distinction that went to James Green, according to Rusk City Councilman District 2 Walter Session.
“It’s a historic time in Rusk. We’ve never had three Black police officers before, so I think that’s something to be very proud of.”
The increased diversity on the local police force has not gone unnoticed.
The Cherokee Brotherhood met with Rusk Police Chief Scott Heagney and Officers David Berryman, Jackquan Jones and Tony Smith. The meeting allowed the group to get to know a little about the new officers and ask questions of the chief.
“This is a new chief of police. We always try to talk to the incoming chief to get his views and let him tell something about himself. We ask questions that we might get a better understanding of each other so we can know how the chief feels and the chief will know how we feel,” Session said. “In the past, Blacks, you might say, were slighted, ignored.”
Heagney said the three officers were not hired with racial diversity in mind, but it were qualified candidates.
“We want to employ people who look like the community, but that wasn’t the intention,” Heagney said. We’re just going to take the best people that we can find, the best qualified people no matter their sex or race.”
He did say it was a good side benefit.
Officer Tony Smith said the interests expressed by the Brotherhood members were the increased diversity on the city police force; the greater online visibility of RPD; and the police interactions and noticeable presence in minority neighborhoods.
Although he recognized certain people in the community may feel more comfortable talking to minority officers, Smith said he did not feel any added pressure to represent or treat any one group differently from another.
“As long as I work here, I want to be with a great agency,” Smith said, “and I think that’s what we’re going to have from here on out.”
Session mentioned a specific promise Heagney made at the meeting.
“Chief Heagney, he promised that he was going to treat everyone right and if any of his men didn’t treat a citizen of Rusk right, they would no longer be on the police department,” Session said.
Heagney confirmed the comment.
“I told them to bring me any complaints of mistreatment, lapses of ethics, or violations of policy rules and regulations. I’ll investigate it and if it’s found to be true, we’ll fire these people. We don’t want problems in our police department. We want honest people of good moral character to be police officers,” he said. “I told the Brotherhood that police officers need to be held to a higher standard. I’m going to hold them to an even higher standard. I think we need that credibility.”
Session said he left the meeting feeling good about the conversation.
“We had a good talk last night,” Session said. “I feel real comfortable right now, until they prove otherwise.
“The way I feel right now, it’s heading in the right direction.”
