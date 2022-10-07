The annual National Night Out event was once again hosted in Rusk’s downtown square Tuesday, Oct. 4. The National Night Out program is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, according to the website, natw.org, for the National Association of Town, the organization that instituted National Night Out.
Interim Chief Rick Pippins said he was pleased with the turnout of approximately 1,000 people.
Pippins gave credit to Sgt. Daniel Moore.
“There wouldn’t have been a National Night Out without him,” Pippins said.
He also recognized the efforts of Administrative Assistant Rachel Flores and Citizens Police Academy volunteer Rhonda Robinson.
“Thank you Rusk community for coming out to join your Rusk Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, standing up for public safety, and saying together with a loud voice, this city belongs to us, the law abiding citizens,” read a post to the department’s Facebook page following the event.
National Night Out appears to be only the beginning of outreach efforts of the Rusk Police Department under Pippins, as the following morning, the Rusk PD participated in National Coffee with a Cop day, meeting with residents at the local Whataburger.
Again, Pippins was pleased with the turnout considering it was the first such event he’d participated in here in Rusk. He said the department would likely make Coffee with a Cop a quarterly event, hosted by various businesses in town.
The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to bring police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other, according to coffeewithacop.com.
Recommendations for the next Coffee with a Cop event should be held was requested through the department’s Facebook page.
In another effort to build relationships with members of the community, the Rusk PD have obtained Halloween treat bags they will be giving out for children to fill during the holiday. The department also hopes to educate parents about the need to inspect all candy and edible treats their children collect.
The message to parents regarding Halloween goodies, “If in doubt, throw it out.”
For more information about the Rusk Police Department, visit rusktx.org/?page_id=6425 or find the department on Facebook.
