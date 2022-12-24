The Rusk Police Department participated in Blue Santa for the first time this year, assisting two families in providing Christmas gifts for their children. Blue Santa is a program in which police officers supply Christmas gifts for children in their local communities.
Chief Scott Heagney said planning began months ago and he gave credit to Interim Chief Rick Pippen for initiating the program before his departure. Sgt. Daniel Moore and Administrative Assistant Rachel Flores coordinated the program. The Rusk Independent School District assisted by identifying families that could use a little extra help this Christmas.
Beneficiaries of this year’s efforts were Christina Jones’ three children, Camilla Jones, 7; Camello Jones, 4 and Demarcaus Sessions, 2; and the children of Johnathan and Nija Edmonson, Eniya Young, 9; Richard Hyche, 6; Alana Young, 5 and Jamiylah Edmonson, 5.
“It makes you feel good,” Heagney said. “We’re happy two families are going to have some Christmas presents under their tree.”
Cash and toys, donated by Lonestar Bounders Motor Coach Club, made the event possible. The toys were wrapped and the funds were used for a shopping spree at Walmart in Jacksonville. Afterwards, the two families were treated to a pizza dinner where the gifts were presented.
“All these outreach programs, if we just reach one kid and it makes a difference, to me, it makes it all worth the while,” Heagney said. “It’s worth every penny.”
