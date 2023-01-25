The Rusk Police Department will soon undergo sting operations regarding the sale of tobacco products, ensuring local licensees are in compliance with applicable laws of the Texas Health and Safety Code, specifically the age requirement for conducting a sale.
The Rusk city council approved an interlocal agreement with Texas State University for the controlled buy of tobacco products by minors Jan. 19, which provides payment on a per buy/sting operation.
The contract calls for RPD to conduct controlled buy/stings and follow-ups of tobacco permitted retail outlets and sales and use tax permitted e-cigarette retail outlets using minors as decoys. For each completed operation and follow-up, the city will receive $125, up to $1,250 total.
“This is run out of Texas State. They take the lead on this issue for the governor’s office and this will reimburse us the man power it takes to do these investigations,” Heagney said. “We’re going to send out a letter to all the licensees informing them that we have this grant and that we’d like their cooperation. Then we will follow up with in-person visits and we will use someone who’s under the legal age to buy tobacco products.”
His priority during these stings is checking the sale of vape pens.
“There’s been a big problem with vape pens lately. They buy the vape pens and substitute them with marijuana and all kinds of other substances,” Heagney said.
There are are 18 licensees in Rusk, according to Heagney, who noted his preference during these sting operations is voluntary compliance, not issuing citations.
“We’re not interested in gotcha, we’re interested in prevention,” he said. “If a letter solves the problem and we have our undercover operative go in and there’s no violation, I think that’s a win.”
