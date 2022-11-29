The Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, will host two holiday events in December.
The library will host the second annual baking championship Saturday, Dec. 3, to determine the best baker in the area. The top three bakers will earn bragging rights as well as first, second and third place prizes.
The contest is open to all comers. While children are welcome to participate, the library is planning an event Spring Fling bake off in April 2023, specifically for children.
To enter, pick up an entry from from the library and fill it out. Bring the entry form, $25 for the entry fee and the recipe used for your baked good entry along with your entry at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of the Library to help support the summer reading program.
The second holiday event planned by the library is a Children’s Christmas party and Open House, hosted by the Friends of the Library. The event, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, will feature refreshments, finger foods, Christmas movies and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.
The library regularly hosts a children’s story time with ‘Auntie Evelyn’ at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The library is located at 207 E. Sixth St., just off the downtown square. Regular hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, contact the library by calling 903-683-5916.
