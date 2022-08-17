The Rusk city council received an unmodified, or clean, opinion from Brooks Watson & Co., who performed the city’s audit. Senior Manager Louis Breedlove gave the report during the Aug. 11 meeting.
“That’s the highest level of assurance that we, as auditors, are able to provide,” he said.
Breedlove noted that the Government Finance Officers Association recommends a minimum fund balance of 60 days, or 16%, of operating expenditures. He reported the city’s fund balance was $1,690,637, or 56%.
“Overall, assuming the city was able to accomplish everything you were seeking to accomplish for the year, it’s a sign of a very healthy fiscal year budget,” Breedlove said.
After listening to several residents during a public hearing, the council opted to postpone a vote on short-term leases and on minimum square footage allowed for the various types of residential dwellings until a workshop could be conducted. The workshop has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid. A special meeting of the council will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, for a final vote on these issues.
Council did approve the amendment to 33.36 of the city charter, changing the wording from zoning ordinance to Unified Development Code, as well as updated definitions of terms (153.216), district purposes (153.37) and land use tables (153.74).
The single reforestation bid received for reseeding 176 acres of recreation land, at the cost of approximately $86,000, was denied. Council requested the project be rebid.
During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, residents requested repairs be made to Academy Street and a change in city policy to allow water/wastewater charges to be collected separately from trash services.
City Manager Amanda Hill reported the city had received the initial assessment from Bikerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP regarding redistricting. As the law allows for deviation up to 10%, and the report indicated a 153% deviation, redistricting is necessary. The population of the five council districts are 489 in District 1; 252 in District 2; 1,374 in District 3; 638 in District 4 and 908 in District 5. The ideal population size per district is 732, calculated by dividing the total population of 3,661 by the five existing districts.
A workshop regarding short-term leases and minimum residential square footage is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The next council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to vote on short-term leases and minimum square footage.
A special council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to conduct a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget. The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website, rusktx.org.
