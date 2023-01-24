Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected to shift to Northeast late today and to Northwest during the overnight under the spinning upper low. * WHERE...In southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and eastern Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution as strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. In addition, heavy rainfall and wave splash over can easily swamp small boats. &&