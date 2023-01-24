The council was introduced to two newest additions to the Rusk Police Department, officers Tony Smith and David Berryman.
Berryman, from Alto, is a 2020 Longview Police Academy graduate. He served with the Jacksonville Police Department for two years. He is currently two classes away from earning an associates degree. Berryman was pinned by his wife Dominique, with their three-year-old son Kase watching.
Smith, who lives in Jacksonville, is also a 2020 graduate of the Longview Police Academy. He has an associates degree and is pursuing a bachelor degree at UT Tyler. He served with the Jacksonville PD for one year and worked as and has worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Smith was sworn in and then pinned by his wife, Tierra. The couple’s children, Isaiah, Trent, Jaylon, Neverierra and Weston were also present.
Council awarded two separate bids with regard to water well #7. The first, to Weisinger Incorporated, was for drilling, at a cost of $1,314,500. The second was to Duplichain contractors for site prep, at a cost of $210,792. Council chose to include the optional generator that added approximately $220,000 to the project.
“I think we had originally thought it would be around $1.5 [million], but it’s $1.745 now, so a couple-hundred thousand dollars in round numbers [difference],” City Manager Amanda Hill said.
American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $1,268,179 have been allocated for the project, covering the bulk of the cost.
A discussion concerning a special event permit, requested by Joe’s Sports Bar for a Mardi Gras celebration, led to the ultimate denial by the council. Concerns voiced by council members included the business’ proximity to a church and keeping alcoholic drinks at the legally required distance, liability issues, parking, approval by neighboring residents and businesses and security. A motion was made by District 3 Councilman Zack McNew, but it died for lack of a second. District 1 Councilwoman Kendall Shoemaker recused herself from the vote due to her relation to the business.
Other items on the agenda, also approved by council, included:
• A renewal contract with Rusk Rural Water Supply;
• An interlocal cooperation contract with regard to a tobacco enforcement grant provided by Texas State University;
• A lease agreement with Rusk State Hospital for property being used as a gun range by the Rusk Police Department in the amount of $10 for a five year term;
• Posting 80 acres of land in the Industrial Park for sale with a local Realtor, due to interested parties inquiring about the property and legal requirements to have it posted a number of days prior to sale;
• The consent agenda
Council spent a lengthy period in executive session, after which a single motion was made to accept the recommended settlement in two lawsuits involving Jan Pate, Cause No 2021090267 and Cause No 2022060132. The motion died for lack of a second and no vote was taken.
