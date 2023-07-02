The city of Rusk hosted a reception in the community room of the library Thursday to congratulate Sgt. Daniel Moore on his retirement.
At the time of his retirement, Moore was the longest serving officer on the force. He worked for the Rusk Police Department a total of 17 years, 15 years as a full-time employee and two as a reserve officer. Moore said he is proud of being able to have served the community.
“I’ve enjoyed my time serving the community. I think Rusk is an awesome community and I think that we need more dedicated officers that will invest their time and efforts into making this community a better place,” he said.
Administrative Assistant Rachel Flores commented on her experience working with Moore.
“He’s actually taught me quite a bit, how to use the computer, and every time I had a question, he made sure he made time to answer it or help me find the answer if he didn’t know it,” she said. “He was always very wonderful to work with.”
In a brief speech given at the occasion, Chief Scott Heagney spoke of the two years he’s known Moore.
“When I came to Rusk, he took me around, introduced me to everybody, got me acclimated with the community. Our friendship blossomed from there,” Heagney said.
The chief noted that Moore’s been around for some time and there were probably few in town who didn’t know him.
“He’s going to be missed. He’s a valuable contributor to the department,” Heagney said. “Daniel, I want to say congratulations on your retirement. You’ve earned it.”
Moore’s retirement became effective June 30, so he is now a private citizen. His wife Cara said that he will have to find another job – after hay season. Moore confirmed that he will not remain idle.
