The boil water notice issued by the city of Rusk on Thursday, July 28, for portions of the city has been rescinded.
The system, according to a statement by the city, has taken the necessary actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with testing results to indicate such.
As of Saturday, July 30, the water no longer required boiling.
For questions, contact Thomas Thompson, Utilities Director, at 903-683-2321 or city hall at 903-683-2213.
