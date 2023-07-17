Seventy Texas FFA members, representing 55 FFA chapters from across Texas, were presented with $1.4 million in scholarships from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during the 95th Annual Texas FFA State Convention in Dallas, Texas Thursday, July 13.
Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas FFA officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic and FFA achievements and financial need, as well as the FFA member’s
performance in an interview process. Each scholarship recipient will receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Rodeo to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree at a Texas college or university of their choice.
Scholarship recipients included two Rusk residents, Ella Morton and Kaylynn Morris.
“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded its first academic scholarship to a member of Texas
FFA in 1957 and it’s a tradition we’re proud to continue today,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo. “FFA members share the Rodeo’s passion for agriculture and many of the recipients go on to pursue careers in agriculture, making these scholarships particularly meaningful to us at the Rodeo.”
The top four schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, West Texas A&M University and Tarleton State University. Of the 70 FFA scholarship recipients, the top four majors include Animal Science, Agricultural Business, Agricultural Communications and Agricultural Economics.
The Texas FFA Association was chartered in 1929 and contributes to a model of secondary agricultural
education in which students take part in classroom instruction and supervised agricultural experiences.
The FFA is an integral part of the school’s agricultural science program, guided by FFA’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
These 70 FFA scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual commitment of more than $22.5
million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2023.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.