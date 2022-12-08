The Rusk Rural Water Supply has rescinded its boil water notice which was issued Dec. 5.
The notice affected customers on Hwy 69 N., FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528,1536,1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609,1618,1619,1620 and 1630.
Rusk Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 7.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Rusk Rural Water Supply by phone, 903-683-6178; by email, jody@ruskruralwsc.com or at 1055 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk between 8 and 11:30 a.m., or from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
