Rusk Police Sgt. Scott Heagney, recently named the next chief, came to the department after retiring form the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He will officially step into the role of chief on Dec. 8 when he is confirmed by city council.
“We were looking for a retirement home here in east Texas and we settled on Lake Jacksonville. At the same time, Chief Jeremy Black was looking for a supervisor, an investigator, so I applied,” Heagney said.
Heagney’s wife Lisa grew up in southwestern New Hampshire, where she lived in a community much like Rusk, according to Heagney.
“That’s what drew us to this area. It’s everything that we had been planning for,” he said.
As for Heagney, he grew up in a small city more akin to Tyler and his adult life has taken him to a variety of locations.
“I’ve worked everything from two or three-man police departments to New York City and everything in between,” he said.
Heagney’s father was a police captain, which is what drew him to law enforcement. With decades of experience, he says he remains in law enforcement because he feels like he’s making a difference.
“As corny as it sounds, I like the feeling that I get when I help people,” he said. “It’s that sense of accomplishment.”
He admits it has been one of his goals to attain the position of Chief of Police, but after about 12 years on the force, he accepted an opportunity to join the ATF.
“It was like being a local police man, a local detective, but at a federal level because of the nature of the crimes that we were investigating and how we work.” he said.
While proud of the work he did while serving with the ATF, he realizes the agency isn’t often looked on favorably and believes he understands why. He explained that the ATF is divided into two departments, regulatory and law enforcement. He said most are only familiar with the regulatory side, made up of civilian investigators, and know little about the sworn law enforcement officers that deal with violent crime and criminal organizations.
“If we could shed the regulatory function and just keep our law enforcement functions, I think the reputation of the ATF would be entirely different, no better or worse than any other policing agency,” he said.
He likely would still be working for the ATF if they hadn’t wanted him to move to Washington D.C., a move he didn’t want to make, having already spent three years working from Washington.
“I had enough time to retire and that allowed me the opportunity to try to fulfill getting that police chief job,” he said.
During his time with the ATF, Heagney served in several supervisory positions, experience he believes will benefit him when he becomes chief.
“Running an ATF field office, like I did in NY or here in Texas, is a lot like being a police chief when you’re a resident agent in charge. I had 12 agents, there’s 12 policemen here in Rusk,” he said. “The same things that the local police chief in a community like Rusk [has to do], I had to to in my ATF office. I think that all that leadership experience that I’ve gained along the way, all my prior police experience as a lieutenant and a sergeant, has all pointed me in this direction.”
He also counts his time working under Interim Chief Pippins and former Chief Jeremy Black has been advantageous, with both acting as mentors and demonstrating how to be a good policeman and what it takes to be a good leader.
When it comes to his personal leadership style, Heagney describes it as participatory, not micromanager.
“I think it’s my job to mentor, guide and coach [officers] to be successful. We want excellence, but you don’t get that way by micromanaging people. You want people to show initiative. We want people to problem solve. We want officers to not have to be told what to do,” he said. “They know what to do. I want them to do their job.”
The primary challenge of his new position is hiring, followed closely by retention. There are currently eight officers on staff and a civilian administrative assistant.
“We need to grow, but we cant grow until we get fully staffed,” he said. “I’ve identified some things we need to do.”
Unfortunately, such plans cannot be implemented until the department is fully staffed, according to Heagney, who also underscored the need to find local candidates.
“Preferable we’d like to have quality candidates from the community. I think that’s important,” he said. “Very few people in the community want to be part of the Rusk police department. We’re going to change that. Our long term goal, to help with the hiring and retention, is to create opportunities for people looking to get into this job, such as internships and hiring people and sending them off to the police academy.”
The next challenge after staffing is the need to retain employees.
“We’ve lost a lot of good employees for a whole bunch of reasons. Slowly but surely, we’re chipping away at these underlying causes. Quite honestly, the biggest thing is that we need to make this a great place to work,” he said. “Sometimes we’re constrained on the amount of money we can pay people, but there’s more to the puzzle than just pay.”
Despite the obstacles that come with his new office, Heagney is looking forward to this next stage in his career.
“I only see great things happening here. We’ve turned a corner and we’re heading down the right road,” he said. “It’s a good time to come to the Rusk Police Department. We’re going forward and we’re not going to look back.”
