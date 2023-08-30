Rusk Independent School District’s board of trustees adopted the budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024 during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 28.
The final budget approved by trustees consists of three funds: general fund, $23,205,659; food service, $2,016,157 and debt service, $779,075.
The greatest outlay from the general fund, 77.6%, is for payroll. Other expenses include contracted services, 9.8%, materials and supplies, 6.7%, other operating costs, 4.71% and capital outlay, 1.12%.
The capital outlay is in the transportation department, according to Chief Financial Officer Stacie Young.
“That is going to be the two buses that we approved for purchase last January. Those buses will not arrive until October or November of this year, so we actually have to roll those over into the 2023-2024 school year to be paid,” she said. “Hopefully, by the time we get ready to purchase two more buses, the production line will be a much shorter wait time.”
The tax rate adopted for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was $0.7817 per valuation, or $0.0625 less than the 2022-2023 tax rate.
The proposed tax rate that was publicized was $0.8442 per $100 valuation, based on a $0.7322 rate for maintenance and operations and $0.112 for interest and sinking. The district’s appeal to the Texas Education Agency resulted in the lower M&O tax rate of $0.6692. The I&S rate remains the same.
The board approved a snack vending machine proposal from Sherman Brothers Healthy Vending, owned by the Sherman family, residents of Maydell. The contract requests eight machines throughout the district, allows the district to retain a percentage of the sales, provides an opportunity to participate in two fundraisers per year and gives the district an option to set the machines to prize mode, which allows a free item to be dispensed after so many items purchased.
Other items approved by trustees included a budget amendment for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and the minutes from the previous meeting.
The board once again tabled a decision on facility usage, regarding rental and other fees associated with use of the district’s indoor facilities.
For more information about RISD, visit ruskisd.net.
