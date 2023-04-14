The Rusk Independent School District’s board of trustees approved a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year, by a narrow 4-3 vote.
Two individuals addressed the board on the topic, one in favor and one against.
T.J. Gabelman spoke against the change to a four-day school week. He was concerned about lower-income students receiving breakfast and lunch.
“At Rusk FUMC, where I’m the senior pastor, we host a Packs of Love program that provides food to kids for the weekend that don’t have the extra food. Last year we served 50 kids; this year we’re currently serving 90 students. By removing a day of school, kids who need this meal, the meal for breakfast and for lunch, is losing out on important meals.”
Gabelman said he knew the district was planning a Friday program, but questioned why an additional program was replacing an actual day of school. He also asked about students who could not be picked up or dropped off on Fridays and whether buses would provide transportation or the children would be left out.
Other issues he raised were:
• Day care and after school care is already lacking in Rusk
• The extended school day could far exceed the 40 minutes on campus, considering the long bus rides many students endure to and from school
• The attention span, especially of younger students, drops in the afternoon, affecting their ability to learn
• A possible loss of teaching time due to a shorter week or an overwhelming amount of work in the shorter time frame for students to learn
• Missing time in class is harmful as COVID kids have dropped in reading, writing and math
• Research shows four-day school week showing negative affects in academic proficiency
“I believe that since we’re here for the students, a four-day school week would not be beneficial. It would cause more harm to their social, education, emotional and physical needs than it would for there to be a benefit for doing it,” Gabelman said.
Mason Beard, who spoke in favor of the shortened week at the previous board meeting, again expressed his support for the four-day week.
“I’m totally for a four-day week,” he said. “I’ve talked to Jasper ISD. I’ve got a cousin that teaches down there. After they did it for a year, the people that hated it, that’s what they voted for this year.
“They offer extra food, and guess what, people aren’t even taking it. They offer day care. After a couple of times, nobody even shows up, so this year they’ve done away with that.”
Beard also said he believed the district would save money by not running buses on Friday, as well as saving on wear and tear. He also said the self-employed people he’s spoken to are in favor of the longer school day so they don’t have to interrupt their work in the middle of the afternoon.
“If y’all are business people, and this was your business, you’re the CEO, you’re the vice president, and you know that you can do something in four days a week versus five. You can do it in four and save money, how would you vote?” Beard asked.
“This is a one year calendar. Next year could be a whole different thing. Either way, we may find out it’s great; we may find out it doesn’t work for us. That’s why we do it a year at a time,” Superintendent Burton said. “Right now, there’s a bill in the senate that was talked about last week about banning four-day weeks. So, that might not even be an option for us, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say that I feel like it’s a least worth us giving it a chance and trying our best to make it work for our kids.
“If the state says we can’t do it, then we’ll come back and say we’ll have to adopt something different, but I don’t know what they’re going to say on that.”
With the adoption of the four-day week, the 2023-2024 school calendar will begin one week earlier and end one week later than the current year. The school day will continue to begin at 7:45 a.m., but will end at 4 p.m., an extension of 40 minutes. Students would have 14 less school days, but will still receive the same amount of instructional time.
The calendar can be viewed by utilizing the link provided on the homepage of the district website, ruskisd.net.
Texas lawmakers recently filed a bill that would end the four-day school week for independent school districts. Senate Bill 2368 went before the Senate Committee on Education last week and requires a minimum of 175 instructional days per school year and at least 75,600 minutes of operation, including time allocated for instruction, intermissions and recesses for students. A four-day school week typically has 144 school days. The bill is pending in committee.
Trustees also approved, in a 5-2 vote, the hiring of Jon Paul Luna as new principal of the same campus. Luna currently serves as the high school assistant principal.
The high school has been without a principal since December 2022 and ten applications were received for the position. A committee reviewed the applications, checked backgrounds and interviewed candidates. Three finalists were recommended to Superintendent Gray Burton, who sought approval of Luna as principal.
Also approved by the board were:
• A memorandum of understanding with Tyler Junior college and Jackson College for dual credit courses
• Replacement of the G.W. Bradford Primary and Rusk Elementary gym floors, with a 25-year warranty on the new flooring
• Consent agenda
The RISD board of trustees regularly meets on the second Monday of the month at the Administration Office, 203 E. Seventh St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.