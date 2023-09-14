The Rusk Independent School Board, by a narrow 4-3 vote, elected to prohibit rental of the Rusk Eagle Coliseum for anything outside its designated purpose. The prohibition does not apply to use of the facility for its designated purposes, such as basketball or volleyball playoff games.
The issue of rental fees associated with the use of the Coliseum had been discussed and tabled during each of the two meetings prior to the Sept. 11 vote.
One of the issues brought up in previous discussions included how to set a rental fee that would adequately cover costs to the district, which would include paying workers to cover the floor, set up and take down chairs or other items, electricity and air conditioning among others.
Another point of discussion was the additional liability to the district.
Other objections to allowing rentals of the Coliseum included the concern that the Coliseum may become an event venue; the district wasn’t in the business of making money; and taxpayer dollars that go to the district are for education, not community events.
A separate policy governing the use of unlocked, outdoor facilities allows for public use if not already being utilized by the school district. This policy was not addressed or altered.
Those voting in favor of the rental prohibition were Nathan Acker, Tara Hoot, Jake Ocker and Montie Sunday. Those voting against the measure included Martin Pepin, Tracy Session and Oliver Sturn.
Other items approved by trustees were:
• a Cherokee County special education cooperative shared services arrangement;
• the instillation of 3M safety window film on all RISD campuses;
• and, the consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes and financial updates.
The RISD board of trustees regularly meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month.
For information about the school board, visit ruskisd.net/page/board-of-trustees.
For information about the Rusk Independent School District, visit ruskisd.net.
