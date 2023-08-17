The Rusk Independent School District Board of Trustees is hosting a public hearing for its proposed 2023-2024 tax rate and school budget at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. The board will vote on the tax rate and budget following the public hearing.
The board’s proposed tax rate is 0.8447 per $100 valuation. This includes a 0.7322 tax rate for maintenance and operations and a 0.1125 interest and sinking tax rate. The proposed rate is 0.1573 less than the current year’s 1.002 tax rate.
The district has submitted an appeal to the Texas Education Agency in the hopes of gaining approval for a lower tax rate. If approved by TEA, it is possible the M&O tax rate for Rusk ISD could be as low as 0.6692, resulting in an overall tax rate of 0.7817. The lower M&O rate, if approved, would result in approximately $34 in savings to the average taxpayer.
“I did not give you that information because it’s not approved yet by TEA,” said Stacie Young, the district’s chief financial officer. “Right now, we’re going with the approved rate of 0.7322.”
The overall proposed budget for 2023-2024 totals $24,542,780.
The three funds, of which the budget consists, are the general fund, at $21,759,836; debt service, $858,944 and food service, $1,924,000.
Approximately 80% of the budget is allocated to salaries and wages. The proposed budget includes an average 4% increase in pay for teachers and a 3% mid-point range increase for all other employees. These increases account for the biggest change in the budget when compared to the previous one.
“It is a proposed budget at this time,” Young said. “We are still in the process of gathering quality data to ensure we provide our students and staff the resources needed for a successful year.”
During the Aug. 14 meeting, trustees also authorized revisions to the 2023-2024 Compensation Plan.
The plan includes three new stipends for educators. These are a $3,000 Critical Area Stipend, per the TEA list, which includes high school math, science and English language arts; a $3,000 stipend for special education teachers; and a Master’s Stipend, in related field of study, of $1,000.
The compensation plan also included an increase in the district’s payment towards health insurance for employees. The current payment is $225 per month, per employee. The rate, adopted with the compensation plan, is increased to $325 per month, per employee. The payments apply to employees who work 10 or more regularly scheduled hours each work week, and have elected to opt-in to a district insurance plan. The increased benefit payment becomes effective September 2023.
Employees recommended for hire by the superintendent were also approved, as was the consent agenda, which consisted of previous meeting minutes and a financial update.
A decision on facility usage was tabled until the September meeting, by a 5-2 vote.
After a presentation by Superintendent Grey Burton, Trustee Montie Sunday moved to table the discussion.
“I want to table this until we’ve had time to look at the document and think about it,” she said.
Trustees Tracey Session and Oliver Sturns wanted to allow community members present to speak to the topic. The individuals, who had not signed up according to board policy, were not allowed to address the board at that time.
For information regarding the RISD school board or how to register to speak at a board of trustees meeting, visit ruskisd.net and click on the Board of Trustees tab. The link HB 2840 Public Comment explains the process and the public comment form can be accessed, as well.
