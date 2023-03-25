Rusk Independent School Board trustees authorized Superintendent Grey Burton to continue investigating how a four-day week could be implemented, as well as the impact of doing so.
The results of an initial one-question survey were shared with trustees.
Of 620 parents that responded, 308 strongly favored the four-day week and 82 were in favor of the move. Strongly opposed were 129 parents, with 35 opposed. Undecideds numbered 66.
There were 308 teachers and staff members who responded to the survey. Nearly 70%, or 214, were strongly in favor of the change, with 49 simply in favor. Only eight were opposed and five strongly opposed to the change.
to the four-day week. Thirty-two were undecided on the matter.
Students from junior high through junior year were also surveyed, with 404 responding. A greater number of students favored (271 strongly, 320 overall) than were opposed (40 strongly, 62 overall). Only 22 students responding were undecided.
“We’re not ready to make any kind of decision on this yet, because there are some things that we want to take care of before we move forward,” Burton said.
Items Burton said must be taken into account before moving to a four-day school week, include:
• A commitment to students to provide meals for the longer weekends. Rusk ISD has reached out to the East Texas Food Bank to provide food, without cost to the district.
• An option for students without supervision on Fridays. Burton’s desire is to provide programming, with structured activities, that would be an enrichment to school curriculum. Outside individuals, such as student teachers, would organize and provide the enrichment activities.
• A schedule that will not extend the school day by more than one hour.
• A four-day school week calendar that remains as close to the traditional calendar as possible, with similar start and end times and keeping established holidays.
• A way to transfer to the four-day week without greatly effecting the pay of hourly workers.
“Just for now, those are the five things that we’re going to have to nail down before we move forward. I want to be real transparent and real open in communication about this but we need to know what we’re talking about before I can ask the questions,” Burton said, referring to more detailed surveys to be disseminated.
Mason Beard, a parent with three children attending Rusk ISD schools, addressed the board regarding the four-day week.
“I think four days a week is a good thing,” he said. “You’ve got good teachers. What’s going to happen if some of these teachers who voted for four days a week, when you have some of these other school districts going for it, are you willing to lose some of these good teachers?”
Beard also addressed the issue of child care. He asked what parents do during summer, spring break, Christmas break and other times of year when students are out of school. He answered his own question by stating, “They figure it out.”
A calendar will presented at the April board meeting, with a possible decision on whether the district moves to a four-day week to be made at that time.
The school board voted in favor of offering cosmetology at the Rusk High School. Cosmetology students have previously traveled to Palestine for instruction, according to Burton.
Trustees also approve the purchase of custodial equipment, the replacement of flooring at the Rusk Junior High and in the RJH cafeteria, and the consent agenda.
The RISD school board regularly meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Administration Office, 203 E. 7th Street.
