Educators in the Rusk Independent School District may soon see additional dollars in their paychecks. RISD’s board recently approved a preliminary budget that includes a $2,000 pay increase for all teachers.
“It’s probably not something we’re going to want to do all the time, but we want to be sure we give $2,000 and put that on our scale, not on our stipends or anything else, just to be sure they know we’re trying,” Superintendent Grey Burton said, noting the Texas legislature had done nothing to assist schools in their ability to increase pay for teachers.
The additional money for salaries will require $448,000 from the fund balance.
It was noted at the June 10 meeting, that the increase becomes permanent once added to the pay scale, unlike a stipend which is normally a one-time payout.
The pay for substitute teachers is also set to increase. Certified substitutes will earn $90 per day;
non-certified individuals will earn $75 per day.
Three new stipends were added into the preliminary budget, including critical area stipends for high school math and high school science, as well as special education. Stipends are $3,000 each.
“Texas Education Agency puts out a list of hard to hire positions and a lot of school districts give stipends for those positions,” Rusk Chief Financial Officer Stacie Young said, referring to the high school math and science positions. “We’re also adding in a special education stipend of $3,000 for all our current teachers that hold a position as special education teacher from pre-K through 12th grade.”
A budget amendment, transferring money between funds, and the consent agenda were also approved.
Burton gave an update on summer maintenance and construction projects throughout the district.
He shared a new gym floor at the G.W. Bradford Primary has been installed, the elementary halls and classrooms have been repainted white with black trim and its gym floor has also been replaced and a new air-conditioned restroom is being completed at Eagle Stadium.
Burton said the junior high now has a new parking lot, inside the building there is new flooring, including in the kitchen and library and the library also has a fresh coat of paint and new shelving.
At the high school, Burton said renovations for a cosmetology class are underway. He said the space will be divided to provide a classroom and a lab and equipment for the class has been received.
“Our guys have been extremely busy and they have really stayed after it,” Burton said. “I’m kind of amazed at all we’ve gotten done for our facilities.”
All projects are anticipated to be complete by Aug. 1, when teachers are set to return to their classrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.