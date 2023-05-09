The second-grade students of Rusk Elementary toured many places in and near the town square last week in the first of what teachers hope will become an annual event. The tour was intended to reinforce the students’ knowledge about and the importance of community and community helpers, according to second-grade teacher Kara Bowling.
All eight of the second-grade classes, consisting of 158 students, participated in the walking tour.
“We want our students to learn about the history of our town, see the beautiful paintings and buildings and meet all of the friendly community members,” Bowling stated.
Divided into four groups, the classes visited the police station, fire station, post office, county courthouse, library, Austin Bank, the Cherokee Civic Theatre and the footbridge.
The first stop of the day for the classes of Bowling and Kathy Blackmon was the police station. While waiting for their turn to tour the building, two students spoke about what they looked forward to seeing.
“I really want to see the theater and how they do stuff,” Julianne Newman said, who had never been to the theater.
Eli Cahalane preferred a different part of the tour.
“I’m interested in the footbridge,” he said. “I just like to walk up and down it a lot and there’s a part next to it.”
The students agreed that getting our of school to visit the downtown locations was the best part of the day.
The stops the students made were much like one might expect. They got to see a police car, some of the equipment and were permitted to sit in the front seat and use the onboard PA system. Fire trucks were on display and their particular uses and equipment aboard each explained.
The tour of the post office included a behind-the-scenes look at the multiple bins of mail and packages, mail being sorted into post office boxes and even the petting of chicks, which were being delivered by the U.S. postal service.
Volunteers at the Cherokee Civic Theatre allowed students an up-close look at the stage set, prepared for the upcoming show Steel Magnolias. The students also went behind the stage through a not-so-secret passageway, toured the annex and were invited to attend the theater’s TNT summer camp.
Alex Jenkins and Elizabeth Smith, two students in Kassidy Crews’ class, each said that before the tour began, they wanted to see the footbridge. When asked why they were interested in seeing the footbridge, Jenkins said he liked the bridge but Smith said she’d never been to it.
With only half the tour completed, Jenkins said his favorite location had been the library while Smith enjoyed seeing the police car.
Despite the interruptions to the work day caused by the second graders, the workers and staff encountered on the tour were apparently very pleasant.
“All the city folks here have been so welcoming to us,” Crews said.
