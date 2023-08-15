The city of Rusk approved contracts for street improvement projects addressing eight roads during its Aug. 10 meeting.
One project is funded by a Texas Community Block Grant and includes repairs to Wightman Lane, Williams St., Corrine St., E. 9th Ave. and Kennedy Street. The total grant amount is $321,082.60, with the city paying $6,082.60 as its portion of matching funds and the remaining $315,000 secured through grant funds.
The city council awarded a construction contract for the grant-funded project to A.E. Shull and Company.
A second road project, for which the city has earmarked $340,820 of its budget, includes improvements to E. Hill St., Martin Luther King Blvd. and Fire Tower Road. L&L Asphalt was approved as the contractor for the city-funded project.
According to City Manager Amanda Hill, each project will commence as scheduled by contractors. Rusk is next on the list of projects for A.E. Shull and Company.
The council authorized the filing of a grant application with the East Texas Council of Governments for a Regional Solid Waste Grant Program grant. Rusk is entering the third year of a three-year grant cycle for the litter abatement program. The expected grant award is $5,000.
During the meeting the council also approved:
• an ordinance that applies to coin-operated machines;
• the repeal of the juvenile curfew ordinance, to comply with recent state legislation;
• placing Weldon Wallace on the Texas State Railroad Authority board, replacing Wayne Morgan;
• and the consent agenda, minus the revenue and expense report which was tabled until next month.
The council received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of assurance that can be provided, for the 2022 audit. Louis Breedlove of BrooksWatson and Company, which performed the audit, presented the findings.
Hill announced the city should be able to conduct the next council meeting at the new city hall, also known as the former Chapman Pharmacy building, at 108 E. 5th Street in Rusk.
