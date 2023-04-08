The Rusk city council, at a special called meeting Monday, April 3, set an expenditure limit of $545,000 for the remodel of what is commonly known as the Chapman Pharmacy building, for use as a municipal building. Once completed, it will house Rusk City Hall, Rusk Economic Development and the municipal court.
The agreement was reached with Langston Construction Inc., but no date has been specified for the renovation to begin, according to City Manager Amanda Hill. However, the city expects work to start within the next month.
Hill was given authorization to bid out the project in April 2022, but the proposals received were well above the original budget. After time spent reducing the scope of the project to lower costs, the $545,000 was the final agreed upon price.
Council approved Brannon Corp for city engineering services as needed. The city engineer will manage any project funded by the city. Grant-funded projects will still require the city to go out for bids.
“It’s just easier to make it long-term because this is a long-term thing we’re talking about here. This street paving project is going to take us 20 years and I don’t want to be switching horses all the time. I would like to have one company with consistent set of records on our water lines, on our streets, have everything in one place,” Hill said of hiring a city engineer without a limited term.
Hill already has an initial project in mind for the city engineer.
“The first thing I’m going to do is hire them to do is a street analysis,” Hill said. “They’ll tell us what street needs what and what’s the most pressing. We’ll figure out what we can afford and what we can’t, but step one is that study.”
The council also adopted an ordinance approving Reinvestment Zone 8 and a three-year property tax abatement agreement with East Texas Auto Finance. The company, which does not own the property where currently located, has purchased land for a new office in order to keep the business in Rusk.
The donation of Rusk Pumper Truck, Engine 300, to the Rusk Volunteer Fire Department was also approved.
Zack McNew, District 3 Councilman, was not present for this meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.