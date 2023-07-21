The Rusk State Hospital honored numerous employees at its annual Employee Appreciation Service Awards luncheon Friday, July 14.
Hero Awards were presented during the event and service pins were given to many, marking their years of employment with the hospital. A hot dog lunch was served by volunteers from the Covenant Church of East Texas, who also assisted with setup for the event.
Health and Specialty Care System Rusk State Hospital Hero Awards went to:
• Teresa Allen – Most Involved Employee of the Year
• Autumn Black – Leading with Heart Award
• Cristal Garner – Nurse of the Year
• Jim La Rue – Together We Shine
• Thomas Reekers – State Hospital Individual Spirit Award
• Sarah Smelley – Psychiatric Nursing Assistant of the Year
• Sharon Woods – Unsung Hero of the Year
Those earning Hospital Hero Awards for Outstanding Support Service were Kelvin Alexander, Katie Cook, Jamarcus Mackey, Missy Miller and Michael Stemm.
Hospital Hero Awards for Outstanding Patient Care went to Marcos Berzoza, Troy Crayton, Kellie Norton, Leesa Weeks and Austin Whitt.
Service pins were awarded to over 100 employees, including six who have served 30 or 35 years. Those recognized, listed by years of service, included:
Five years: Alysia Rios, Amanda O'Connell, Anna Nolley, Cera Reynolds, Chandra Mayfield, Clarence Ainsworth, Cole Hawkins, Damiun Bell, Dana Sissung, Dawn Lee, Demarius Finley, Em-Manuel Paz, Erica Parker, Gary Trowbridge, Gordon Golemon, Hailey Stanford, Ironda Jenkins, Jameka Hudson, James Crawford, Jenniea Session, Jessica Parrish, Johnny Marquez, Judith Magruder, Julie Johnson, Keisha Brown, Kristina Bishop, Kyle Booza, Lela Leviston, Lucila Enriquez, Mary Kinchen, Melissa Wheeldon, Mitchell Claiborne, Pam Stapleton, Petrice Buckingham, Shalay Pinson, Stacy Cummings Jr, Terry Brockelman, Tony Monk, Vicki Doerge
10 years: Christopher Walker, Dana Long, Deandrea Anderson, Don Johnson, Eric Starling, Jarrod Garbutt, Jennifer Dominy, Jillian Holland, Joshua Daniels, Julia McDonald, Kaloha Boyd-Hicks, Kent Graham, Kimberly Keller, Lashanda Anderson, Linda Schultz, Lindsey Mason, Melissa Gallegos, Ozzian Clayborne, Rebecca Ranjel, Renee Mendez, Robert Self, Roselle Garcia, Sterling Pratz, Tamara Lawson, Xavier Jackson
15 years: Nathan Cummins, Adrian Enriquez, Angela Preclaro – Price, Ashley Moore, Bobby Huckey, Brian Mason, Debbie Wilkes, Debra Christopher, Derwin Roberts, Detric Bolden Morrow, Karla Clay, Kathy Gipson, Kathy Rhynes, Michael Devereaux, Norma Munn, Sonya Sturns, Virginia Stalker, Wesley Hackney, Zelvin Castleberry
20 years: Diedra Clark, Kelvin Alexander, Sarina Alvarenga, Linell Sessions, Donna Littlejohn, Brady Lindsey, Mary Mcleod, Jill Pontius
25 years: Kerri Taylor, Shelly Rhodes, Gary Phillips Jr, Gia Shepard, Doris Cross, Herman Martin, Leesha Hogg, Yatise Rayson, Betty Foster, Floyd Simpson, Kimberly Reggie, Gary Hudson, Robin Tatum, Cynthia Brevig-Hill, Kenneth Blanton, Sharon Argumon
30 years: Amile Hall, Betty Bowden
35 years: Mary Hoover, Nathan Hawthorne, Patrick Session, Tonya Lawson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.