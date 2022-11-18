The Tyler Junior College speech and debate team finished its fall semester of tournaments on a high note, setting a new school record.
At the American Forensics Association District 3 Fall Qualifier Tournament held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 12, TJC earned seven qualifications for the AFA National Tournament, which will be held in April 2023 in Santa Ana, California.
“This is a record for our college for the fall tournament,” said M’Liss Hindman, TJC speech professor and team director. “Isabella LoCicero was the only student who had previously qualified for AFA Nationals. Isabella had qualified Impromptu Speaking by placing high in two major tournaments. So, that means that TJC has eight events already qualified for national competition.”
Saturday’s tournament included 12 colleges and universities from Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
Erika Gonzalez-Alonso, a sophomore from Rusk was among the students representing TJC.
Other TJC students included LoCicero, sophomore from Paris; Vanessa Trevino, sophomore from Mesquite; Katrina Scott, sophomore from Ore City; Kraig Coulter, freshman from Van; Josh Lockaby, freshman from Canton; Rachael Lowery, freshman from Elysian Fields; and Amber Flori, sophomore from Ore City.
Team assistant director is Joan Andrews, TJC speech professor.
Individual results by event:
Program Oral Interpretation
• Rachael Lowry, second place, qualified for nationals
Poetry Interpretation
• Amber Flori, first place, qualified for nationals
• Mary Katheryn Dillon, second place, qualified for nationals
Duo Interpretation
• Amber Flori and Katrina Scott, third place, qualified for nationals
Prose Interpretation
• Vanessa Trevino, fourth place, qualified for nationals
• Josh Lockaby, sixth place
Extemporaneous Speaking
• Isabella LoCicero, second place, qualified for nationals
• Kraig Coulter, sixth place
Impromptu Speaking
• Kraig Coulter, fifth place, qualified for nationals
TJC was also named Top Community College.
For more information onTJC speech and debate, visit TJC.edu/speech.
