Dylan Starkey, a student at Rusk Intermediate, became a published author on March 26 of this year. The 11-year-old, fifth-grade student’s first offering is a soft-cover book titled, Powers.
Starkey’s mother Christi Starkey said she realized he may have a talent for storytelling and writing last year when he completed a short story.
“He had a really short one that was only a couple of pages, last year, about some friends and gaming. Christi said. “I put that together in a tiny booklet.”
When Starkey told his mom he was working on another book, she expected much the same – a few pages. The end result was a 93-page book which had taken Starkey about a month to complete.
The plot, according to Amazon, is about Eric and his friends who stumble upon a construction site and find something that unleashes amazing power.
Inspiration for his writing comes from shows he’s seen on YouTube and Netflix. A Lego fan, Starkey likes to create stories to go with his Lego builds, of which he has many, according to his mom.
“They are taking over his room and the spare bedroom and the living room,” she said. “We’ve got them everywhere.”
While he had the main idea for the plot for Powers from the start, he would add details during the writing process.
“He would just be sitting there and he would hop up [say], ‘I just had an idea for my story,’ and he would go grab his Chromebook,” mom said.
Unaware that he would be paid once his book was published, Starkey said he wanted to be published so he could share his story with others.
“I really like the creative part and then I learned that I was getting paid and I was like, yep, I like that, too,” he said.
Now that Powers has been published, he’s very happy.
Mom, who is a teacher with Rusk ISD and edited the book for punctuation and grammar, couldn’t be more pleased with his accomplishment.
“I am absolutely overjoyed. Just seeing him become passionate about something academic, it made my teacher heart leap for joy,” she said. “It’s been a really neat process to watch his mind work and adjust his ideas as he goes along and see it all come to fruition and become this really cool thing he can share with everybody. It’s just a really neat experience.”
Christi is also appreciative of the local reaction to his publication.
“It’s been really awesome to see all the community support. I’ve had so many people send me pictures of their kids and of them holding the book up,” she said. “To see Dylan’s story reaching so many people and so many people in the community showing support for his talent and hard work, it makes you love Rusk.”
Powers is Starkey’s first book, but may not be his last.
“I have two more stories that I think I’m going to write,” he said. “It’s going to be continuing the story right there.”
Meanwhile, Rusk Intermediate Librarian Hope Oliver said she’s already ordered copies of Starkey’s current book for the school library, so fellow students interested in reading it will be able to borrow a copy.
Powers is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.
