Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 162.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Sunday was 162.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.8 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&