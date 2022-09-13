The Rusk Independent School District will be releasing all students at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
An announcement concerning the early release was made during the Monday night meeting of the school board and was posted to the district’s social media.
The varsity football team has a game in Alvarado and will require several buses to transport everyone involved. Students are being released early in order to complete the after school bus routes on time for the buses to be available as transport to the game.
