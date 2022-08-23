The Rusk city council, in special session Thursday, Aug. 18, voted for no regulation of short-term leases.
The agenda item, postponed at the regular city council meeting Aug. 11, was investigated during a workshop Tuesday, Aug. 16.
After considering input from city residents during the previous meeting and the workshop, council members voted unanimously in favor of the motion not to register or restrict short-term rentals, removing subsection R of section 153.82 Special Uses which would have designated a tiny home district, and setting the minimal square footage allowable for residential dwellings in various districts.
Two rules were implemented regarding minimum residential size, the 375/800 rule and an 80/400 rule.
The 375/800 rule states:
When a district is subject to this rule, the minimum square footage of any new non- manufactured home intended to be used as a residential dwelling shall be 375 square feet and the minimum square footage of any new or relocated manufactured home to said district shall be 800 square feet.
The 80/400 rule is as follows:
When a district is subject to this rule, the minimum square footage of any new residence shall be 80% of the average of the square footage of all single family dwelling (whether occupied or not) within 400 feet of the boundary line of the property upon which the new residential dwelling is to be situated. Residential dwellings situated within 400 feet, but in a different zoning district are excluded from the calculation of the average square footage.
Council also approved the minutes from the Aug. 11 council meeting.
The next meeting of the Rusk city council will be another special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to conduct a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget. The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website, rusktx.org.
