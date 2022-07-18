The Rusk city council has approved the engagement with the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to perform a review to verify if Rusk must redistrict as a result of the 2020 census.
The issue was raised at the council meeting following multiple calls to the city from residents inquiring about redistricting. A call to the secretary of state’s office confirmed the city should verify, following a census, whether districts remain in compliance.
Bob Heath, with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, explained via Zoom that districts cannot have a greater than 10% deviation in population. If a greater than 10% difference in population exists between the smallest and largest districts, redistricting becomes legally mandatory.
The cost for the initial analysis is a fixed fee of $6,000. If redistricting is necessary, the engagement with the law firm will shift to an hourly rate.
The vote to move forward using the services of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP was passed 3-1, with Walter Session, District 2, voting against. Zac McNew, councilman for District 3, was absent.
The city, having received a request to purchase a specific piece of land, approved the property being put out for bids. The subject property has been surveyed and is 0.288 acres located on Fire Tower Road, located near Twisted Oak Drive.
Other items of business approved by council included:
• A variance in the contract with Republic Services allowing for trash collection to begin one hour earlier than stated in the current contract;
• A contract for the Texas Water Development Board tank rehabilitation, in the amount of $1,791,600;
• Budget amendments, and
• The consent agenda.
Following executive session, council voted to reappoint Cinda Etheridge as city secretary.
