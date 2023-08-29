The Rusk city council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
The council will consider the property tax to be proposed for fiscal year 2024 and conduct a budget workshop. No other items are listed on the agenda.
The agenda, proposed budget and Notice of Tax Rates can be found on the homepage of the city’s website, rusktx.org.
To go directly to the Aug. 31 agenda, visit rusktx.org/?p=9284.
To go directly to the Notice of Tax Rates, visit rusktx.org/?p=9248.
To go directly to the proposed 2023-2024 budget, visit rusktx.org/?p=9273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.