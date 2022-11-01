The 2020 census revealed the city of Rusk’s voting districts to be substantially out of proportion, necessitating a realignment of districts. New district boundary lines for the Rusk city council have been proposed and a public hearing has been called for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid, to share information and answer questions regarding the redistricting of the city’s single member council districts.
A second hearing will be conducted during the city council meeting scheduled for 5: 30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Rusk Civic Center.
Residents who have questions or want further information are encouraged to attend the pubic hearings.
For questions regarding these meetings, contact Rusk City Hall at 903-683-2213.
