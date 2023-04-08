What do you do when you discover you have a brother you didn’t even know existed? You find him, of course!
Although Becky Derrington has lived in Rusk for almost her entire life, she was born in Bloomington, Indiana. Her mother moved to Rusk shortly after her birth, and Derrington had never returned to her place of birth until last week, to meet relatives of whom she had no knowledge until about three years ago.
“My oldest son was getting married, and his bride wanted to find out our heritage,” she said. “My son’s father was adopted, and he was curious. I wasn’t adopted, but I never knew my birth father. In fact, my mother did not give me his name until I was fifteen years old.”
Both Derrington and her former husband completed the forms for Ancestry.com. Her son’s father discovered that his birth mother lives as close as Chandler. Derrington discovered she has a half-brother and two half-sisters living in Indiana.
While in her thirties, Derrington decided to look for the birth father whose name her mother had finally revealed. Although she was unable to find him, she did find another half-brother, who was unwilling to develop a relationship with her. After a time, she didn’t continue a search, because as far as she knew, that was all she would find.
That was before the advent of internet searches, and the more recent tools available through sites like Ancestry.com, 23 and Me, and other genealogy forums.
When her search results came back, she hesitated to reach out to Dan, the brother she discovered.
“I found out he had reached out to me in January, 2020, but I had not seen the message, so It wasn’t until January, 2021 that we connected. Then, we spent two to three years talking back and forth over the phone and social media,” she said.
Finally, Wednesday, March 29, Derrington flew to Bloomington, taking along a friend for moral support. On Thursday, the brother she had never met, met her at the hotel.
“It was kind of like a blind date,” she laughed. “I was nervous. But, we hugged when he got there and we had an instant connection.”
The sisters Derrington grew up with in Rusk have dark hair and smaller frames. Derrington herself is relatively tall, and she is blonde. Dan, her brother in Indiana, also has light-colored hair and is similarly built. As far as she can tell, they also share the same values and conservative interests.
While in Indiana, Derrington also met one of the two half-sisters she has also discovered. That sister, Dee, had been in contact with Dan, who was also her half-brother, because the father they all shared had been married more than once, and had also fathered children outside of those marriages. That means there may be other siblings as yet unknown to them, but this discovery is as far as the search has come.
“I found out our dad had a gas station,” Derrington said, “and then later, he had a motorcycle shop. We think my mom met him when she went to the station.”
During their four-day visit, Derrington and her friend toured several sites around Bloomington with her brother, getting to know each other and the locale. They also met with Dee for dinner a few times.
While in the Bloomington area, they visited McCormick’s Creek State Park, north of Bloomington, on Thursday. On Friday, that park was destroyed by a tornado that swept through the town, just thirty miles north of Bloomington.
Derrington is a caseworker supervisor with Court Appointed Special Advocates, and said her interest in the work began as a result of having spent several months in foster care as a child.
“I still remember the family. I remember the bedroom. I also remember hearing them on the phone one night talking about wanting to adopt me, and somehow, I was able to call my mom and tell her she needed to do something and get me out of there, even though my foster parents were good to me,” she said.
Although she was only four at the time, she recalls how her mom was able to complete the requirements needed to regain custody of her, and of her two sisters, who were housed at Buckner’s Children Home during that brief time in the family’s history.
Her mother passed away some 12 years ago, and she learned that her birthfather had died in 2017. Derrington’s family is happy that she was able to finally meet her half-siblings, especially Dan, who is already planning to visit Texas in the future with his Indiana family. She is happy to now be part of a larger, extended family.
“They call me ‘Texas Becky,’” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.