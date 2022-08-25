Soccer, basketball, track, volleyball, and more. If the whole world was a field, any of the above sports could be played. Any number of people could take part; any age, gender, race, culture. As it turns out, sports is a universal language spoken by every people group on the face of the earth, and the whole world is a field.
Ruth Babel of Rusk is the Mobilization Director for a company called Uttermost Sports, which was created to establish relationships in countries or areas where little or no Christian work exists. Through sporting events, those who travel as Uttermost Sports representatives are able to present the Gospel after being culturally accepted in the areas where they work.
The company’s focus is the 10/40 Window, which is the area of North Africa, the Middle East and Asia where 98% of the 3.5 billion unreached people live.
“If we can improve (sports) performance, we can touch more of the population,” Babel said. “That will increase the number of people we can reach, to impact and follow God.”
Her task is to recruit more sports-minded individuals and groups, for both short- and long-term endeavors.
“We have three avenues for service,” she said. “Entrepreneurs set up the programs, such as sports camps, clinics, teams, races, anything involved with sports. Coaches lead teams, help with programs.
“Support personnel do everything helpful to adapt the sports to the customs of the area, such as graphics that may or may not be acceptable in the area.”
The company was founded by David Andrew Fox, and Babel met him when he came to the church she and her husband, Mark, were attending at the time in Florida.
Literature from the company reflects that it works in 43 countries in the 10/40 corridor, representing a large percentage of the top 50 nations in which persecution against Christians is most severe.
Babel is an athlete herself, having played soccer, volleyball, basketball and track in her younger years, and in many states. She also played for a women’s basketball team.
She met her husband while on a missionary journey to Switzerland, although she is from Michigan and he is from Nebraska. Mark was there with a military group called Cadence that provided a camp for military kids, and Ruth was working with Child Evangelism Fellowship. Mark proposed after three days, and the couple has been married 25 years.
They are the parents to Matthew and Rachel, and together, they have fostered 88 children. They are still in contact with 80 of them. Last Christmas, 13 of those children came for the holiday.
In her role as Mobilization Director, Babel visits churches, sports events, schools to recruit those interested in the program. After making initial contact, if someone is interested, he or she will complete a profile so that skills and interests can be assessed, and placement can be made with the opportunities currently available.
“Their faith and lifestyle are considered, because our primary purpose is always to present the Gospel,” she said, explaining that rapport through the sports programs is tantamount to gaining trust in the people served by Uttermost Sports.
“In many of the 67 countries represented in the 10/40 Window, professing faith in Christ and sharing that faith with others can result in death. In spite of that, only five pennies of every $100 spent on missions are designated for reaching those living in this area of the world. In contrast, 100% of Uttermost Sports’ resources are designated for bringing the hope of Christ to those in the 10/40 Window.
Examples of the work the company does include a sports clinic led recently in the Arabian Peninsula, focusing on teens with special needs or disabilities; children who are often not valued in their society. The parents and citizens were amazed that Americans were willing to spend time in a country where conditions are very difficult.
Another example included a field representative who coached a middle school girls’ basketball team in an unnamed country in the Middle East, where there are very few opportunities for girls to participate in sports of any kind. The representative said she made it a point to visit the homes of each player, so she could affirm the girls in front of their parents and acknowledge their accomplishments. Before she left each home, she asked permission to give each girl a copy of the New Testament written in Arabic.
To support the Uttermost Sports’ mission, the company requests that those interested would pray, go, share and give.
Located in Southlake, the contact email is info@uttermostsports.org, or dial 817-527-2895 to be directed to Ruth Babel.
