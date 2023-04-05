The Rusk Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Rusk Women’s Center Friday, March 31.
The Rusk Women’s Center Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility provided refreshments and a tour of the facility located at 115 S. Barron St.
The center offers ultrasound, hormone therapy, phlebotomy and other benefits along with maternity, genecology and infertility services. Health providers at the center are Dr. Kyle McMorries and Robbin Langston, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.
For more information about Rusk Women’s Center, call 903-480-0045.
