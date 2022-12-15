Rusk Women’s Center Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility will open its doors Tuesday, Dec. 19, and is now accepting appointments.
Rusk Women’s Center provides preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic women’s health and wellness care and comprehensive treatment from adolescence through post-menopause. Services include well-woman care, preconception counseling, low- and high-risk pregnancy management, birth control, including Nexplanon and IUDs, ultrasound, antepartum testing, biopsies and hormone therapy.
“We’re excited to bring comprehensive, compassionate women’s care to this part of East Texas,” office manager Kelli Dover said. “Life can get hectic and women sometimes find it hard to set aside time to care for themselves, especially if it requires traveling. Having care you can trust this close to home is good news for East Texas women.”
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Robbin Langston serves as provider for Rusk Women’s Center and Nacogdoches-based OB/GYN Kyle McMorries is the supervising physician. Langston has worked at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Women’s Total Care of East Texas in both Tyler and Jacksonville, the Tyler Family Circle of Care in Athens, Palestine Regional Women’s Health Clinic and Perinatal Associates of New Mexico.
“I have worked with women all across the area for several years,” Langston said. “I have experience with a wide variety of patients with diverse needs, and I’m looking forward to working with Dr. McMorries to provide the expertise and empathy that East Texas women deserve.”
Langston graduated with a BS in nursing from University of Texas at Tyler and was certified as a Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner at UT Southwestern Medical School.
Rusk Women’s Center welcomes cash/self-pay and accepts most major insurances, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, BCBS HMO, Cigna, Entrust, Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE and UnitedHealthcare.
Rusk Women’s Center Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility is located at 115 S. Barron St. in Rusk. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text 903-480-0045.
