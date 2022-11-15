Well, they are not quite ready to go off into the wild blue yonder, but the Sanchez boys are learning about aeronautics while they wait to see where their future might eventually land.
Luke, Andrew, John and Josiah (Joe, for short) are all members of the Civil Air Patrol organization. Their squadron is based at Pounds Field in Tyler. Every Tuesday, they make the trek to the far side of that city to learn about aerospace, leadership and military protocol.
Luke is 15. He and Andrew have attended the CAP program for almost two years. He has earned the rank of Airman First class, while Andrew has advanced to Staff Sergeant.
“It takes at least two months to advance to promote,” Andrew said. “We have to pass our aerospace, leadership and physical fitness tests.”
Andrew is 13, going on 14. He said it has taken him almost two years to advance to staff sergeant, and said he and Luke became interested in CAP after their grandfather, the late Curtis Miles, suggested they might enjoy the program.
“He told us about it, and then we started going to the meetings to see if we liked it,” he said.
Because the program involves adults and students, Curtis Miles also joined the program. An Air Force veteran himself, he took the boys to practice every week before he passed away earlier this year. They all agree that they are glad they got to have that special time with him, although the younger boys didn’t join the program until six or seven weeks ago.
John and Joe are 12 year-old twins. Although they share a lot of similar interests, they were interested in the program for different reasons.
Joe said he joined for social reasons.
“It was kind of boring around the house, but also it’s pretty cool,” he said, adding that they have learned respect in the program.
“You have to say ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, sir’, or you might get in trouble.”
Although he is not sure what would happen if that respect wasn’t shown, he said he didn’t want to find out, so he does what he is supposed to do.
John joined because he hopes someday to go into a branch of the military, and the CAP is good training. Because his dad was in the Air Force, he said that is probably what he will join.
John and Joe agree that their favorite part of the training is the physical fitness exercises, which include calisthenics and running. They run a mile every day after roll call.
The younger boys are considered Cadets. In December, they will participate in Basic Cadet Training, which is a weekend of training in how to reach the next rank, how to wear the uniform properly, how to address the higher ranks, and other things. They will sleep in the hangar at Pounds Field which houses the plane belonging to the squadron.
If they pass all their tests after that week, they will be promoted on the last Tuesday of the month, when increased ranks are noted in a promotion ceremony.
Andrew said the squadron at Pounds Field is broken into two flights: one for advanced airmen, and one for basic cadets. Although Tyler’s group is considered to be somewhat small, larger groups in other cities offer a lot of service to their communities.
“Some bigger squadrons help with disaster relief, train for emergency disasters, have other field activities,” he said, but added that the Tyler group does have opportunities for service.
On Veteran’s Day, the group participated in the color guard for the patriotic service at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. They have sponsored a hot dog dinner in a fund-raiser to benefit CAP members who want to attend an encampment in late December, and have been actively seeking sponsors for the holiday service project to lay wreaths on military graves.
To sponsor a wreath, while also supporting the Tyler Squadron, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org; select – Local Sponsorship Group; select the number of wreaths you wish to sponsor; and then write TX0770P to sponsor the Tyler CAP group.
On Dec. 17, their squadron, Robert’s Raiders Civil Air Patrol, will participate in Wreaths Across America, by laying the wreaths at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
Luke said he has enjoyed his public speaking classes, safety classes, and aerospace education, but his favorite part is getting to fly with pilots who are active participants in the program.
“Sometimes they let you co-pilot,” he said.
Recently, he had his second such experience and was able to land at Cherokee County Airport, with a pilot’s help, of course. He was excited to visit the airport, because even though he lives between Jacksonville and Maydelle, he had never been to the airport.
This past summer, Luke and Andrew, along with a couple of their sisters, traveled to Arizona to Ethnos 360 Aviation, an organization that trains bush pilots who travel to remote areas to share the Gospel. Luke said he was amazed at the work the organization does, and thinks he may someday want to consider something similar, if he feels led to do so. Right now, he thinks he wants to join the Air Force’s military police.
“I wanted to be a pilot, but I think I want to be a cop in the Air Force,” he said. “I know a guy in the squadron; he’s in his mid-40s. He was a cop, and he tells us all these stories. It seems pretty cool, so I think I want to try that.”
Andrew thinks he would like to become a cargo pilot, and fly the big planes.
Their sister, Olivia, was featured in last week’s Daily Progress. There are nine children in their family, each with unique interests and talents. They have been homeschooled their entire educational experience, and stay active in their church, homeschooling social circles and service-oriented opportunities.
Whether or not they eventually end up joining the Air Force to serve their country, the young men admit they have certainly benefited from their training in the Civil Air Patrol.
Perhaps a line from the second stanza of the Air Force song says it best: “Boundless souls dreaming of skies to conquer, gave us wings, ever to soar!”
