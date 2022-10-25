The 12th annual Scarecrow Trail, an event organized by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners in coordination with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service and the Texas A&M Forest Service, opened Oct. 22. The event offers a walk through the pines to view numerous scarecrow displays designed by local organizations, businesses and school groups and benefits HOPE-Jacksonville.
Attendance on opening day, approximately 300, was lower than average, likely due to the other events taking place the same day, according to Master Gardener Robert Selman, a 10-year veteran of the organization.
“The kids love the trail,” Selman said. “This is a good community event.”
While the trail has run 60 to 100 scarecrow displays in the past, according to Selman, this year’s event consists of approximately three dozen.
“We want the community to get more involved in the Scarecrow Trail. You see a lot of businesses have scarecrows. Schools have scarecrows. I’d like to get individuals to have scarecrows,” Selman said.
Near the end of the day, three judges from the Association chose the winners from among the many creative displays. The top picks were:
• First Place Winner: "Rodeo Star" by Elijah's Retreat
• Second Place Winner: "Hammock Tom" by Tom Caulkin
• Third Place Winner: "Country Singers" by Look Out 4-H
The judges also named “LJA Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show by Lake Jacksonville Association and "Good Food, Good Fishing, Good Times" by Lake Striker Resort as runners-up.
Honorable mentions included "Calicro" by County Place Senior Living and "The Crow Predator" by West Side Elementary Art Club.
Visitors to the trail were given the opportunity to vote on their favorite, as well. The People’s Choice award went to "Hammock Tom" by Tom Caulkin.
For those who missed the trail Saturday, it will remain open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Admission is $1 or one canned good. The proceeds and food items benefit HOPE, a non-profit located in Jacksonville that provides numerous programs for low-income individuals and families.
Opening day netted $307 and 108 canned goods for HOPE.
The Master Gardener’s fall plant sale, also conducted Saturday, is one of two fundraisers for the association.
“We have a spring sale and we have a fall sale,” Selman said. “Those two sales give us our money we operate on.”
The plant sale has been combined with the scarecrow trail for the last three years, since COVID-19, according to Selman. Next year, the organization intends to separate the two events, organizing the plant sale in September.
“People like to have vegetable plants along in September, to get them in,” he said.
Selman also noted it is much less congested when the events are separated.
The Scarecrow Trail will continue to be conducted during October. The organization announced, via Facebook, plans to allow for a two-week next fall, opposed to the single week it will remain open this year. The 2023 Scarecrow Trail has been scheduled for Oct. 21 through Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.