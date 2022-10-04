Scarecrows are needed for the annual Scarecrow Trail, hosted by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The trail, located at Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum at Texas A&M Forest Service, 1015 SE Loop 456, features scarecrow displays of all kinds. Entries are welcome from businesses, non-profit organizations, school groups, families and others.
“This is a fun homeschool project, too, for homeschool families and homeschool co-ops,” said Kim Benton, Cherokee County AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent.
She noted the scarecrow displays require some art and science, and possibly other subjects.
“The Scarecrow Trail is a wonderful community event that provides some familial togetherness and also offers opportunities for local businesses,” Benton said.
Some years have featured more than 100 scarecrow displays.
To enter a scarecrow, download the entry form from the Cherokee County Texas Scarecrow Trail Facebook page or obtain a copy from the extension office, 165 E. 6th St. in Rusk. There is a $5 entry for businesses, organizations, churches, families and individuals. Individuals or groups entering through their schools can do so free of charge.
The Scarecrow Trail will open Saturday, Oct. 22, and run through Saturday, Oct. 29. The Trail will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, but will be closed Sunday, Oct. 23.
Admission to the Trail is $1 or one canned food item per person. The admission fees and canned goods will benefit HOPE-Jacksonville. For more information on the services of HOPE-Jacksonville, find the non-profit on Facebook or visit hopecenter.info.
Opening day of the Scarecrow Trail, Oct. 22, is also the day of the Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale. This one-day sale allows residents to purchase plants for sprucing up their yards and gardens while supporting the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association.
For more information on the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association, visit the organization’s Facebook page or go to cherokee.agrilife.org and find Master Gardeners under the Horticulture tab.
For more information on the Scarecrow Trail, visit the Cherokee County Texas Scarecrow Trail Facebook page.
