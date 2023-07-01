In a meeting June 26, the Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees recognized the Jacksonville Majorettes.
The majorettes had attended the State Solo and Ensemble competition in Austin, returning home with several awards. Gold medalists included Elly Berry, Lauren Gluck, Adriana Munoz, Ja’Nyia Swindell and Samantha Taylor. Silver medalists were Abbey Barrier, Elly Berry, Logan Fontenot, Angeles Grimaldo, Jessica Sims and Andrea Tavera.
Barrier and Munoz, who both performed at state-level competition for the first time this year, earned several awards each.
Among Barrier’s accomplishments were:
• Texas State Novice 14 X-Strut winner
• 2nd place, Novice 14 State Solo
• 2nd place, Beginner 13-15 Military Marching
• 3rd place, Novice 13-15 State 2-Baton
• 4th place, Novice 13-15 Basic Strut
• 8th place, Beginner 13-15 State 3-Baton
Among Munoz’ accolades were:
• Texas State Junior Basic Skills Pageant winner
• Texas State Novice 15 Solo winner
• Texas Staate Beginner 13-15 3-Baton winner
• 2nd place, Novice 15 State X-Strut
• 2nd place, Advanced Show Twirl
• 4th place, Novice 13-15 State 2-Baton
The winner of May’s campus attendance award was announced as East Side Elementary, followed by Jacksonville High School and Fred Douglass Elementary.
“We do appreciate everyone working so hard to get our attendance rate up as much as possible this year,” Superintendent Brad Stewart said. “Instructionally, we are also very, very pleased when we have our students here.”
Agenda items approved by trustees included:
• Staff development minutes waiver
• Adoption of Policy Update 121 affecting legal and local policies
• Revision of local policies DEC – Compensation and Benefits Leaves and Absences, and EID – Academic Achievement Class Ranking
• The consent agenda, consisting of various staff reports, work order reports and two donations exceeding $1,000 and one tax refund in the amount of $3,435.67
Board members Todd Travis and Jill Penn were not in attendance.
The next meeting of the Jacksonville school board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 31.
