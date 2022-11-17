Jacksonville Independent School Board trustees recognized students and teams that qualified to compete at the state level. These included the men’s cross country team, a female cross country runner and the marching band.
Coach Rudy Jaramillo, expounding on cross country achievements, noted the team had logged 250 miles in two months.
“It’s crazy to me to think that high schoolers have this kind of dedication, for anything really, but they do,” he said.
“As soon as our season was done, the team came up to me. They were happy, but they were not satisfied with what they’d done. They said, ‘We got this next year. We’re winning this next year.’”
The varsity team placed ninth in the UIL Class 4A State Competition.
Jaramillo recognized each of the members for their length of participation and their accomplishments and dedication. He also noted Emily Martinez qualified for state as an individual runner for the third year in a row.
“Just being able to qualify for State is a huge accomplishment, and she’s doing it individually, which means she has to be in the top 10 every single time,” Jaramillo said. “That’s super impressive of the accomplishments she’s doing.
“This was truly an amazing season for us.”
Donnie Barrier spoke about the marching band’s experience this year. He noted that the band consisted of the most members ever, approximately 250 total, including the largest senior and freshmen classes, 50 and 180, respectively.
“Our season went fantastic,” Barrier said. “Our students got better; every single week there was improvement.
“We came a long way this part of the year.”
Barrier reported the band had already begun preparations for next year, reading music and developing ideas for the show.
“Our goal is to be able to become eligible for competition at State again next year,” he said.
Brennon Hack, Jr. Drum Major; Jadon Scruggs, Sr. Drum Major; Camden Fontenot, Sr. Drum Major and Sarah McCullough, Head Drum Major were introduced to the board.
Barrier also reported the twirlers had competed at the Regional Solo and Ensemble competition the previous week, with all 15 advancing to state competition and 27 First Division medals received.
Campus attendance winner for the month was Nichols Intermediate, followed by East Side and Fred Douglass Elementary schools. Nichols Intermediate principal Holly Searcy was present to receive the over-sized yard sign announcing her campus as the October winner.
Lisa Cox, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, and Compass Center Counselor Erica Gresham presented a plan to implement an Optional Flexible School Day Program. The purpose of the program is to provide flexible hours and days of attendance to students who have dropped out, are at risk of dropping out, want to accelerate or will be denied credit for one or more classes in which the student has been enrolled, as a result of attendance requirements.
The goal is to provide students experiencing hardships, or who are in circumstances that do not align with traditional graduate plans, to graduate through a rigorous and relevant academic program.
The district cannot implement the program until 30 days after the application is approved by the Texas Education Agency, according to Gresham. The district was to submit the application by the end of the week in order to receive approval in time to begin the program when students return to school Jan. 4, 2023, following the winter break. Qualifying students may attend between 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the student’s individual schedule. Once student eligibility is determined, parents must give their consent by signing an agreement. Students over the age of 18 may be able to sign an agreement if given administrative approval.
JISD trustees unanimously authorized the application for the OFSDP.
Other items approved by the board included:
• Revised local policy in regards to wellness and health services
• Revised local policies related to food and nutrition
• The consent agenda, which included previous minutes, financial reports and the average daily attendance report.
Randy McCown, Jill Penn and Jeff Horton were not present for this meeting.
The next meeting of the JISD school board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
