The Jacksonville school board recognized staff and student accomplishments at the Dec. 12 meeting.
FFA team members were recognized for their placement at area and state contests. The team included Marely Corona, Maecy Smith, Kevin Sandoval, Ty Chandler, Natalie Gomez, Clair Gill, Thad Hoffpauir, Jorge Perez, Uriel Rosales, Jade Pacheco, Xavier Arterburn, Jessica Sims, Kaitlynn Wetsell, Madison Washam, Kaylee Douglass, Andi Beall, Cali Leon, Charlie Willis, Addison Hoffpauir, Trey George, Jessie Ellis, Shiloh Lustig and Kaylee Douglass.
Corona and Smith were state qualifiers. Corona earned a second-place finish in the first heat of Jr. Spanish Creed Speaking, finishing eighth overall. The competed against 188 other students in the event. Smith finished seventh in the initial heat of the Job Interview contest, and in the top 24 of the 615 students competing.
Staff who were recipients of the Progress’ Readers Choice awards were recognized. These included:
• Best Boss - Brad Stewart, JISD Superintendent
• Best Principal – Dr. Ben Peacock, JHS
• Best Teacher – Cheli Vasquiez, Nichols Intermediate
• Best Coach – Mark Alexander, JHS
• Best Secretary – Stacy Pollard, Nichols
• Best Teacher’s Aide – Alejandra Jones, Nichols
East Side Elementary was named Best Elementary School and Jill Penn was recognized as Best School Board Member.
The board also heard from the JISD Student Ambassadors and received an update on their activities to date.
Trustees held a public hearing regarding the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. A handout was provided, which indicated the district’s scoring on 20 different criteria included in the report. The current score was a 98, or a Superior rating, based on 2020-2021 data. This was in increase of two points compared to last year, which was for the 2019-2020 data. The best possible total is 100, with 70 or above considered a passing score.
The board also received the 2021-2022 financial audit, conducted by Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP. The conclusion of the report, presented by Clayton Rogers, was an unmodified, or clean, opinion. An unmodified opinion is the highest of the four possible opinions and are awarded when the auditor concludes that the financial statements of a given entity are presented fairly, in all material respects and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Trustees also approved the 2022-2023 attendance incentive plan for the Jacksonville High School and Middle School campuses as well as the consent agenda.
The next meeting of the JISD school board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the JIJSD Administration Office, 800 College Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.