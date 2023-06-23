The Jacksonville Independent School District announced the names of those chosen for the 2023-2024 Student Ambassador Team. Twenty-four students, in grades four through 12, will represent JISD at community events, speak to civic organizations and serve as ambassadors on their campuses.
The 2023-24 Team consists of seven students from Jacksonville High School, four from Jacksonville Middle School, five from Nichols Intermediate, and two from each elementary campus. These students, and their grade levels, are:
Jacksonville High School
• Christopher Cardenas, 12
• Dae’Quan Christopher, 12
• Walker Dublin, 12
• Shelbee Fiscal, 12
• Brylin Bateman, 11
• Maylee Jenkins, 11
• Daylen Horace, 10
Jacksonville Middle School
• Lillie Allen, 8
• Sydney Harmel, 8
• James Traylor, 8
• Jor’Dawn Reed-Fites, 7
Nichols Intermediate
• Kennedy Beasley 6
• Brynnleigh Campbell, 6
• Max Nino, 6
• Hailey Brumit, 5
• Kendall, Alt 5
East Side Elementary
• Kennison Broussard, 4
• Jazalin Trujillo, 4
Fred Douglass Elementary
• Axel Guzman, 4
• Zoey Ramirez, 4
Joe Wright Elementary
• Emoree Clark, 4
• Easton Lindsey, 4
West Side Elementary
• Arian Donnell, 4
• Genesis Rodriguez, 4
The selection process took place in April and May, with over 150 students being nominated. Once nominated, each campus was tasked with narrowing down the number of nominees for the interview process. A committee comprised of the Ambassador Team sponsors and members of the Education Foundation Board interviewed students on each campus.
The students who comprise the team will meet for the first time in August and open JISD Convocation on Aug 7, 2023 to kick off the new school year. The SAT will then meet once per month during the school year to speak to community members about the district and what they are involved in on their campuses.
The staff sponsors for the Ambassador Team are Jan Lewis, counselor at JHS, Lynne Bullock, JISD Chief Technology Officer and Grace Traylor, Communications Director for the district.
Congratulations to these superb students on their appointment to serve as a JISD Student Ambassador.
To schedule the Ambassador Team to speak at your group or club during the next school year, send request to grace.traylor@jisd.org.
